Deep Inside the Frustrating World of Second-Tier Tablets: Flaws, Fights, Fails

As Apple reveals its next-gen iPad 2 (with the first edition still acting as the Moses of Tabletland) the high-profile makers of competing devices are squabbling, mis-stepping, or generally not delivering.

HP Says RIM is cloning its efforts

After its acquisition of ailing smartphone-maker Palm, the expectations were high that HP–with its long history of delivering quality computing products–could manipulate Palm’s expertise into some sort of wondrous tablet. It’s since revealed plans for the TouchPad which, though it’s yet to arrive, has indeed stirred a deal of excitement. It does have its flaws–it’s essentially a clone of Apple’s iPad 1, up-specced to slightly beat Apple’s initial tablet offering, with just one camera and what’s rumored to be poorer battery life.

Now HP’s in the news again, this time accusing RIM of outright copying in its own PlayBook tablet PC–which is also yet to arrive on sale. HP’s Jon Oakes noted “uncanny similarities” between RIM’s QNX-inspired UI for its tablet and HP’s own updated webOS UI, before noting HP will energize itself and move on in a “fast innovation cycle” leaving RIM following “by about a year.” Stern words, and all the more surprising for their public nature. RIM’s rebuttal seems limited to mentioning parallel evolution and convergence of design–“cars over time end up looking a lot alike” because you optimize their shape for current tech and wind resistance.

RIM picks terrible date to launch the PlayBook

A leaked bit of info to website BGR.com suggests RIM will be taking its updated tablet OS to gold master status on March 31st, and that the Playbook will actually hit retailers shelves on April 10th. Quite apart from the fact that the first thing buyers may have to do is update their OS the moment they turn the Playbook on (to accommodate tweaks RIM makes in the interim 10 days) the timing is shocking. The iPad 2 was revealed yesterday, and will hit stores imminently–March 11th in the US and in 26 nations on March 25th. We can expect millions to sell almost instantly, and the device will vacuum-up all the limelight that RIM was going to shine on its tablet.