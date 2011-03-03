advertisement
How to Be an International Woman of Mystery

By Belinda Parmar

Ever fancied yourself as an international figure of mystery but worry you’ll
give away your secret alter-ego? Or perhaps you fear your friends will
discover your guilty crush and then shame you forever?

Well help is here because the Lady Geeks are back.

The first episode of series 3 shows our Lady Geeks turn super spy with Kaspersky and LastPass— apps that protect your smartphone and any personal information you hold on your phone.

Also check out our fabulous app of the week Podcatcher.

@FastCoLeadersFollow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts.

Don’t forget to join the Lady Geek community on Facebook and make technology more fun or follow us on Twitter.

