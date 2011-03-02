Make Your Workplace Someplace You Would Want to Visit

One day last November as I was waiting for my delayed flight to take off from Terminal 3 of JFK airport, I noticed a television monitor carrying a message from the Port Authority proudly claiming that some 440 million passengers per year use the New Jersey and New York airports and train stations. Given that I was waiting in a crowded terminal with few amenities the thought of half-billion people milling about was not a comforting message.

The disconnect between message and environment is not

unique. As consultant I am privileged to visit a number of work environments.

How a facility looks says a great deal about how employees feel about it.

When a facility is run down–that is, lighting is dim,

carpets are worn, walls are in need of new paint, cubicles are sagging, and

conference rooms unkempt–it sends a signal that management does not care how

people feel when they come to work. On the other hand when the facility is up

to date–bright, clean, and spacious–it radiates a sense of energy. People

know that management cares how the place looks and is willing to invest in its

maintenance.

In fairness older facilities are harder to maintain and many

organizations lack the funding to keep them in tiptop shape. Yet there are some

things management can do to communicate to employees that they care enough to

create a pleasant work environment.

One, provide adequate

light. Natural light is best; newer buildings have huge panels of glass

that create atrium like effects in their offices. The light seems to breathe

life into the building, and in winter this can be comforting. In summer it

makes working inside more tolerable. Older facilities can improve light by

creating more open spaces and installing lighting systems that provide healthy

amounts of illumination.

Two, put a shine on

the place. One office facility adjacent a factory painted the hallways and

put art on the walls. It was not a huge investment but it made a difference

with employees. They liked it. It made employees feel that management was

thinking of them.

Three, create commons

areas where people can gather. Recently I visited a financial services

company located in a high rise. One of the middle floors of the building was

dedicated as a central meeting area complete with meeting rooms as well as a

coffee bar. It was airy and open, and popular place for employees to gather.