The Fast Company Scorecard: iPad 2 [UPDATED]

We’ve covered the various iPad 2 rumors, leaks and predictions for months now, carefully gathering what seemed to be the best, most interesting and perhaps most convincing facts into one place for you. Now it’s iPad 2 day, time for Apple’s team (which may or may not include a “guest” appearance by Steve Jobs) to strut on stage and reveal all to the world.
So we’ve built a scorecard for you, summarizing before the event those rumors we think will turn up as fact. We’ll update it later, checking off how accurate the predictions were.
Category Prediction True/False?
|Chassis:
|Thinner, lighter, smaller, aluminum body
|TRUE!
|Shape:
|Flatter than the iPad 1
|TRUE!
|Colors:
|White and black glass front options, aluminum back
|TRUE!
|Screen
|9.7-inch IPS unit, thinner, same 1024 by 768 pixels
|TRUE!
|Bezel
|Narrower all around, to combat the critics
|TRUE!
|Chip:
|ARM Cortex A9, Dual Core 1.2 GHz
|Unclear, but 1GHz
|Chip name:
|A5
|TRUE!
|Front camera:
|2-megapixel “HD” webcam, Photo Booth, FaceTime
|False, it’s VGA
|Rear camera:
|3-megapixel (possibly 3.2) for imaging. No flash
|Unclear. No flash
|Video recording:
|720p HD resolution on rear cam
|TRUE!
|Speakers:
|Enlarged speaker port, lower corner of chassis
|TRUE!
|Device storage:
|Boosted to 512MB, to match iPhone 4
|Unknown
|Internal storage:
|User storage space stays at 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
|TRUE!
|SD card slot:
|Nope!
|TRUE!
|30-pin iPod socket:
|Yes, as with every iDevice
|TRUE! No microUSB here
|Thunderbolt:
|Yes: maximize the new protocol, connect to HDTVs
|False, but HDMI-out
|iOS5 previewed:
|Yes, a small tease, due Summer
|False, just iOS4.3
|Cloud MobileMe:
|Yes, a big reveal, also has Mac powers
|False, sadly
|Arrival date:
|Within March
|TRUE!
|Price:
|This is the biggie… at or below existing (starting at $499)
|TRUE!
Apple’s notoriously tricky to predict at the best of times–with the recent MacBook Pro refresh, which didn’t live up to most people’s expectations, as a classic example. How well do you think we’ll do?
Update: The answer to that question is pretty well! We’re sad about the lack of Thunderbolt, and the missing MobileMe update is a shame, but everything else we mis-guessed is pretty understandable.
