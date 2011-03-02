The Fast Company Scorecard: iPad 2 [UPDATED]

We’ve covered the various iPad 2 rumors , leaks and predictions for months now, carefully gathering what seemed to be the best, most interesting and perhaps most convincing facts into one place for you. Now it’s iPad 2 day, time for Apple’s team (which may or may not include a “guest” appearance by Steve Jobs) to strut on stage and reveal all to the world.

So we’ve built a scorecard for you, summarizing before the event those rumors we think will turn up as fact. We’ll update it later, checking off how accurate the predictions were.

Category Prediction True/False?

Chassis: Thinner, lighter, smaller, aluminum body TRUE! Shape: Flatter than the iPad 1 TRUE! Colors: White and black glass front options, aluminum back TRUE! Screen 9.7-inch IPS unit, thinner, same 1024 by 768 pixels TRUE! Bezel Narrower all around, to combat the critics TRUE! Chip: ARM Cortex A9, Dual Core 1.2 GHz Unclear, but 1GHz Chip name: A5 TRUE! Front camera: 2-megapixel “HD” webcam, Photo Booth, FaceTime False, it’s VGA Rear camera: 3-megapixel (possibly 3.2) for imaging. No flash Unclear. No flash Video recording: 720p HD resolution on rear cam TRUE! Speakers: Enlarged speaker port, lower corner of chassis TRUE! Device storage: Boosted to 512MB, to match iPhone 4 Unknown Internal storage: User storage space stays at 16GB, 32GB, 64GB TRUE! SD card slot: Nope! TRUE! 30-pin iPod socket: Yes, as with every iDevice TRUE! No microUSB here Thunderbolt: Yes: maximize the new protocol, connect to HDTVs False, but HDMI-out iOS5 previewed: Yes, a small tease, due Summer False, just iOS4.3 Cloud MobileMe: Yes, a big reveal, also has Mac powers False, sadly Arrival date: Within March TRUE! Price: This is the biggie… at or below existing (starting at $499) TRUE!

Apple’s notoriously tricky to predict at the best of times–with the recent MacBook Pro refresh, which didn’t live up to most people’s expectations, as a classic example. How well do you think we’ll do?

Update: The answer to that question is pretty well! We’re sad about the lack of Thunderbolt, and the missing MobileMe update is a shame, but everything else we mis-guessed is pretty understandable.