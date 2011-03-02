Opto-Phone Reads Vital Signs (And Cell Phone Conversations) via Laser From 100 Meters

What if you could walk into a hospital waiting room and an invisible beam of light discreetly detected whether you were feeling fine or were feverish, dizzy, drunk, or dehydrated?

Javier Garcia at the University of Valencia in Spain and Zeev Zalevsky at the Bar-Ilan University in Israel see it happening. Soon. They’re aiming to revolutionize healthcare with an optical phone that can hear a person’s heartbeat, measure their blood pressure, and even gauge their blood glucose levels, all from up to 100 meters away. Utilized for surveillance, it will allow sleuths to remotely listen in on or even tape cell phone conversations.

The duo’s “opto-phone” hears sounds by shining a focused laser beam on the person. Since skin or cloth is non-uniform, it produces an interference pattern called a “speckle pattern” that changes in response to the way the surface moves. Zalvesky extracts the parts of the changing pattern that contain audio with the aid of a sensitive camera and advanced software. Shining a small laser spot on a person’s forehead, neck, or cheek, for example, allows the opto-phone user to listen to a conversation, but training the laser on someone’s chest or wrist allows the user to extract heartbeat and blood pressure information.

“Different locations in the body give different types of signals,” Zalvesky tells Fast Company. “The speckles generated in the face can be used for listening to speech and the speckles generated on the chest can be used for biomedical monitoring.”

The team made the breakthrough after three years of attempting to overcome problems faced by current laser-based listening devices used in surveillance–many are tedious to operate. The person being monitored needs to be near a window or surface (to read the sound vibrations off of), and the laser and detection modules have to be placed at the right angles. Trying to extract the relevant sounds is a nightmare, since it is mixed up with sounds from the environment.

In contrast, Zalevsky’s technique allows everything that’s illuminated within the laser spot, to be heard even in extremely noisy environments.