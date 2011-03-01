Annie Leonard Derides Corporate Influences on American Democracy [Video]

Annie Leonard is a whiz at tackling tough topics (bottled water, the cosmetics industry) in viral video-sized spans of time. Her latest, The Story of Citizens United v. FEC, is no different. The video explores “the inordinate power that corporations exercise in our democracy,” according to Leonard, and begins to explore some of the reasons why corporations can dodge the blame for mucking up the environment.

It’s certainly a contentious video–one that is likely to peeve viewers who appreciate the major role that large companies play in democracy. It could be argued that some corporations even wield this outsized power for good (see this Treehugger post on how Walmart is becoming the new EPA). Check out Leonard’s video below.

