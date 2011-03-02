Why Open Government Is Good for Politicians (and Their Careers)

As governmental distrust reaches record levels, incumbents should be

racing for more open government. According to a Pew research poll released yesterday, citizens are far happier with their local government in areas with more accessible government information. And yet, groaning reports from Capitol Hill reveal politicians’ reluctance about transparency, especially social media.

Instead of seeing open government as a chore, they might be wise to think about it as strategic campaign move.

In a three-city study that included Silicon Valley, Pew found that “if people believe their local government shares information well, they also feel good about their town and its civic institutions.” The report continues, “Those who are avid information consumers from news media and online sources are more likely to be involved and feel they have impact.”

Citizens who felt the government did a “very” or “pretty” good job of sharing information were three times more likely (38%) to be satisfied with city government. Despite this evidence, Politico recently reported that many on Capitol Hill have a less-than-friendly relationship with social media. “Social media is absolutely a pain in the a—,” complained a Capitol Hill aid. “But that’s the nature of our business.”

Politico continues:

“One staffer says she spends an average of an hour and 30 minutes of her day trolling her member of Congress’s social sites, deleting obscenities, moderating inner-commenter squabbles and posting responses to random questions pointing her to hyperlinks throughout the great Internet abyss.”