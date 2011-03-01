Verizon CFO on iPhone: “We Are Not a One-Device Company”

The Verizon iPhone just zoomed past the 1 million devices-sold mark, and according to Verizon CFO Fran Shammo, the “launch has gone flawlessly.”

“Right now, so far, we’re very pleased with the results,” he said.

Shammo, who talked to investors Tuesday morning at Morgan Stanley’s technology telecom conference, spoke mainly about the iPhone 4, but was also asked about Droid penetration, AT&T, and the possibility of a low-end iPhone.

With regard to its relationship with Apple, one analyst wondered whether Verizon might fall into the same “trap” as AT&T and become known only for its iPhone. Shammo was adamant that while the carrier had a “very good” and “long-term” relationship with Apple, that the company is far from becoming too reliant on the popular smartphone device. “We are not a one-device company,” he said. “We want a balanced portfolio. So, we don’t believe it’s a trap we’ll fall in.”

In particular, Verizon has built a very good relationship with Android-based device manufacturers. Despite reports and rumors that there’d be a great migration of Droid users to the Verizon iPhone, Shammo is doubtful. “Obviously, the perception is that the Droid users want to go to the iPhone,” he said. “I don’t really see that right now. Of course, we’re going to have some customers who want to go to the iPhone. But I think the Droid people who use Droid are very happy with it.” Although he agreed that some Droid users have switched to the iPhone (he declined to disclose related figures), Shammo was less clear about whether Verizon would create more incentives to attract customers using competing the devices, be it by subsidizing upgrades or cancellation fees.

“We hear reports of a low-end iPhone coming out–trying to get smartphone penetration into a lower demographic,” the moderator said, before asking what opportunity Verizon sees as smartphones become more affordable.