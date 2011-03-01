Climate Change-Denying News Corp. Crows About Its Carbon Neutrality

Why cut down on CO2 emissions if you don’t believe that climate change is real? It’s a question that might be asked of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch this week after the parent company of Fox, the Daily, and the Wall Street Journal announced that it is now carbon neutral.

The carbon-neutral goal, first announced in 2007, was achieved through a combination of carbon offsets (controversial in and of themselves) and creative internal initiatives, according to Greenbiz. The company’s Dow Jones campus in New Jersey, for example, set up a solar system that will provide up to half of its energy when completed–and it will be the largest solar system at a commercial site in the country. A joint program between Fox Home Entertainment and Walmart also slashed material and transportation emissions by making DVD packaging lighter.

News Corp. now has a series of goals for 2015 to work toward, including cutting absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 15% compared to 2006 levels, improving the environmental impacts of its 100 largest suppliers, and measuring and reducing its waste footprint.

All of this from the company that owns Fox News, whose Washington editor commanded during the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009 that the network shouldn’t mention climate change “without immediately

pointing out that such theories are based upon data that critics have called

into question.”

So what’s the deal? News Corp. claims that the business side of things is completely separate from the creative and editorial side of the organization. Apparently, News Corp.’s real beliefs about climate change can be deduced more from its actions than from the words of its writers and news anchors.

Follow Fast Company on Twitter. Ariel Schwartz can be reached by email.