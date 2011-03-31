MLB Opening Day

The real world’s baseball season starts today, which also means batters up for another stat-fueled year of the fantasy version. At 30 million players strong, fantasy sports is a $4 billion industry, drawing in companies from ESPN and Yahoo, which host leagues, to Bloomberg, which has partnered with mlb.com to offer a fantasy-sports take on its financial services. In some leagues, players pay to enter, build their teams on stats knowledge — sometimes bolstered by insights purchased from experts — and vie for what can be six-digit grand prizes by racking up points for their players’ performances. It’s a far cry from fantasy sports’ early days of the Strat-O-Matic baseball-card game.