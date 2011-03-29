Government Security Expo

Law-enforcement officials are trained to fight crime in the physical world. Still, the need to transition them from guns and patrol cars to keyboards and mouses is pressing. “How can they protect the public when more and more threats are coming from cyberspace?” asks GovSec content director Wyatt Kash, citing recent WikiLeaks-related hacker strikes on visa.com and mastercard.com, which were shuttered for several hours in December. One step: Pay attention at this Washington, D.C., event, where a quarter of the seminars will tackle modern-security musts, such as leveraging mobile-safety apps and preventing the types of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that befell the credit-card titans.