Engineers Without Borders Conference

If Doctors Without Borders is the Brad Pitt of charities, consider Engineers Without Borders to be Eric Bana. Smaller star power and lesser fame, sure, but still remarkably impressive. Founded in 2002 by a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder, EWB has grown to more than 12,000 members who install solar panels in Rwanda and put up health clinics in Peru. Hundreds of engineers will gather in Louisville, Kentucky, for the organization’s annual meeting to discuss low-cost housing design, simple water purification, and soil improvement — all with an eye toward helping developing nations. Such ambitions are Pitt-worthy, to say the least.