Artificial Intelligence for Business Agility

How’s this for instant gratification? “If you’re shopping for a car and spout out a feature you’d like, the factory should immediately start creating it,” says Michael Gruninger, who heads the semantics technologies lab at the University of Toronto. “We have to make business processes that are more responsive.” Gruninger will join leaders in semantic-web tech and business modeling at this Stanford conference to discuss the challenges of making ultra-agile businesses. “We talk about tech in the abstract, but when it comes to implementation, there’s a big gap,” he says. “Once we learn how to close it, the rubber will hit the road.”