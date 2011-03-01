Check Out the Best Leaders in Business at Innovation Uncensored 2011

Innovation Uncensored 2011 is fast approaching which means space, precious space, is running out. Sign up now to secure a seat — our discounted registration price expires on March 4th.

Our updated list of speakers includes:

John Maeda, President, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)

Hunter Walk, Director Product Management, YouTube

John Landgraf, President and General Manager, FX Networks

Tristan Walker, Director of Business Development, Foursquare

Iain Tait, Global Interactive Executive Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy

Charles Best, Founder and CEO, DonorsChoose.org

Cesar Conde, President, Univision Networks

Doug Ulman, CEO, Livestrong Foundation

Jim Hanna, Director of Environmental Impact, Starbucks Coffee Company

Jill Beraud, CMO and President, Joint Ventures, PepsiCo Beverages Americas

Gary Vaynerchuk, Host of Wine Library TV and Cofounder, VaynerMedia

Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu

Christina Norman, CEO, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

Umair Haque, Director, Havas Media Lab

It takes place on Thursday, April 28th at the Metropolitan Pavillion in New York City.