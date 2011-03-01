Check Out the Best Leaders in Business at Innovation Uncensored 2011

Innovation Uncensored 2011 is fast approaching which means space, precious space, is running out. Sign up now to secure a seat — our discounted registration price expires on March 4th.
Our updated list of speakers includes:
- John Maeda, President, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)
- Hunter Walk, Director Product Management, YouTube
- John Landgraf, President and General Manager, FX Networks
- Tristan Walker, Director of Business Development, Foursquare
- Iain Tait, Global Interactive Executive Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy
- Charles Best, Founder and CEO, DonorsChoose.org
- Cesar Conde, President, Univision Networks
- Doug Ulman, CEO, Livestrong Foundation
- Jim Hanna, Director of Environmental Impact, Starbucks Coffee Company
- Jill Beraud, CMO and President, Joint Ventures, PepsiCo Beverages Americas
- Gary Vaynerchuk, Host of Wine Library TV and Cofounder, VaynerMedia
- Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu
- Christina Norman, CEO, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network
- Umair Haque, Director, Havas Media Lab
It takes place on Thursday, April 28th at the Metropolitan Pavillion in New York City.