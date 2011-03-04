Make room, Pixar and DreamWorks. Industrial Light & Magic, the special-effects shop behind the Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises, is coming to toon town with Rango, its first full-length animated feature. The story of a hapless chameleon trying to save a rough-and-tumbleweed hamlet from menacing bandits is steeped in reality. Director Gore Verbinski first filmed the cast — starring Johnny Depp — acting out the entire script, then gave the footage to ILM. The idea was to “emotion-capture,” as Verbinski has called it, all the spontaneous facial expressions and ticks the actors gave their characters. Is there enough magic in Rango’sanimated realism to capture the audience’s imagination? Eyes from all studios will be on the box office.