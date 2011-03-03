Paris Cookbook Fair

Most book execs may be crying into their cocktails, but one group has reason to raise their glasses: Cookbook sales last year were up as much as 10% in the U.S. and Europe, and 20% in Asia and Latin America. (The best-selling nonfiction title of 2010? Jamie Oliver’s 30-Minute Meals.) That all-you-can-eat buffet of soon-to-be-splattered print pages hasn’t sated the appetite for next-gen cooking apps, either. More than 90 best-selling authors, including Giada De Laurentiis, MARCHtha Stewart, and MARCHk Bittman, have already made the digital leap, joining an already crowded roster that ranges from Betty Crocker and Epicurious to niche apps like VeganYumYum. It seems that too many cookbooks don’t, in fact, spoil the broth.