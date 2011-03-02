One hundred seventy-five years after the state’s Declaration of Independence was signed, the Lone Star State continues to assert its autonomy. When Texas voted last year against nationalizing school curriculum standards, the State Board of Educa-tion quickly approved curriculum guidelines with a conservative bent. But this wasn’t some “only in Texas” joke: The new standards, which give more attention to the likes of Newt Gingrich, Confederacy leader Jefferson Davis, and Commie-hunting senator Joseph McCarthy, will likely wind up in classrooms across the country. That’s because Texas, with its 4.8 million public-school children, is one of the largest purchasers of textbooks, and publishers often don’t bother with state-specific versions.

WED, MARCH 02

DECLARE

Texas Independence Day

