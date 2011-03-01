CeBIT might not get techies’ hearts racing the way CES does, but the German computer trade show — the world’s largest IT fair, spanning 5 million square feet and attracting more than 500,000 visitors — says it doesn’t need to. “At other events, they show screens, screens, and screens,” says Frank Pörschmann of Deutsche Messe, which puts on the Hanover gathering. “At CeBIT, you also see what’s behind them.” Last year, lip-reading cell phones and soccer-playing robots stole the show; this year, the Germans are going crazy over cloud computing, a technology, Pörschmann says, that’s poised to change the way companies do business, from server rooms to consulting to, yep, screens of all kinds.

TUE, MARCH 01

PLUGIN

CeBIT Electronics Fair

