Seeding a new industry with government funds intended to spur an economic recovery can bring out the critics. That’s the challenge facing research agency ARPA — E, which is trying to do for renewable energy what DARPA has done for the military (hello, Internet and unmanned aerial vehicles!). Those wondering where the money has gone can join academics, venture capitalists, and industry execs in Washington, D.C., for this interactive display of investments: 200 projects, so far, that span batteries, biofuels, and solar. “Even if only a few of them are successful,” says summit organizer Sanjay Wagle, “they can really change the world.”

TUE, MARCH 01

CHARGE

ARPA — E Energy Innovation Summit

