The Top 10 Social Tools for Starting Revolutions

There’s been some debate recently about the importance of social media tools in recent political events, such as the recent unrest in Egypt or last year’s Iranian election. Viewed through the lens of today’s social media technologies, the Egyptian experience was all about Twitter and Facebook (not to mention the distribution platforms of Internet search, blogs, et al). They, like us genereally, have been touched, inspired, and motivated to act in heretofore unknown, unique ways, just as technology has enabled the world to both witness and participate as never before in these spontaneous acts of popular will. Iran’s recent election crisis, colloquially called the Twitter Revolution because we learned about it in real time and got the chance to turn our Facebook profile pics green, was but a hint of what’s to come. It’s all new.

No it isn’t. I want to come down firmly in the middle of debate, though.

Social tools aren’t unimportant, they’re just not most important.

Human beings have been in the revolution business pretty much since time

began. The evolution of Western religious institutions has been

punctuated, not just gradual, as evidenced by the Protestant

Reformation, the earlier spark of nascent Christendom, or Moses’

original appearance at the foot of Mount Sinai with the tablets that

outlined rules for a new community of worship. Technology innovation has

been characterized by revolutions, both in name and in their effects

(whether experienced abruptly or over time); it probably started with

fire or the wheel, and certainly included steam power, penicillin, and

the ready availability of Teflon.

Social Change Has Been All About Revolutions

Assassinating Julius Caesar in 44 BCE could be considered an act of revolution, just

as his assumption of power had been five years prior. Chinese dynasties

had been slaughtering and replacing one another for centuries before

that, and governments across the globe would continue to rise and fall

due to violent, sudden change. England’s King James II would fall in the

“Glorious Revolution” of 1688–the first upheaval so labelled–to

be followed by the American Revolution, French Revolution, Russian

Revolution, Chinese Revolution and, well, you get the idea.

Social behaviors, assisted by the tools of the day, powered them all.

Our unique social technologies fit into a rich and complex context of

experience that spans a few thousand years of history. There’s nothing

“new” about them, per se, in that social tools have always been drivers

of revolutions; the most effective of them are as useful today as they

were in the 1600s. Twitter, Facebook, and the Internet didn’t prompt the

events in Iran or Egypt as much as help qualify them, and there’s a

case to be made that they lessened the efficacy of the movements (by

amplifying the reality of experience into easy entertainment content). I

prefer to see them as very much in keeping with the ways revolutions

have occurred, perhaps accentuating some while duplicating or improving

on others.