Oscar-Winning Documentary Director Mass Mailed His DVD–Did He Help Save Dolphins in the Process?

Last year’s Oscar-winning documentary feature, The Cove, continued to reverberate during this year’s Oscars. That’s because the director, Louie Psihoyos, had just completed a mass mailing of his DVD to every single resident in Taiji, with the help of a group of local, anonymous Japanese activists. Around this time the local government ended the dolphin-killing season earlier than scheduled, sparing thousands of dolphins, a move that may or may not have been linked to the DVD distribution. (We emailed the Earth Island Institute to find out if there was a link, but have not yet heard back.)

Innovation in film takes many forms, from state of the art equipment to new styles of cinematography and directing, and Psihoyos’ niche is in how he’s approaching what comes after the film is made–his in-your-face decision to bombard local residents with the DVD puts a new spin on “for your consideration.” But then again, it was Psihoyos’ approach that practically made the story what it was–an Oceans 11-style, rules-bending mob story of dolphin rescuers.

“We sent a DVD to every single household in Taiji,” Psihoyos tells Fast Company. “We had a team of Japanese people actually ask to do it for us. And the Japanese are shy about exposing these issues. They went through the Taiji phonebook and sent the DVDs to everyone with a listed phone number and address.”

And the issue is very personal for Psihoyos.

“I have mercury poisoning,” he says. “I got a notice from the Colorado Board of Health telling me to stop eating certain seafoods. So this is a personal problem. And a health problem. Mercury is deleterious to the health of small children. So if this movie can be distributed to local Taijians and save their health, that is the best outcome of our movie.”

After all, he says, “We’re not just movie-makers, we’re starting a movement.”