Will Your Leadership Legacy Be Integrated Into Your Organization’s Cultural DNA?

In
previous posts, I’ve shared the first four steps, in my “Six I” process for creating a workplace where employees love to do
their best work and customers love to business.
Take
the next two steps, if you want leveraging diverse talent and a diverse and inclusive
workplace culture to be your legacy after you leave the organization.
You’ve
developed your vision, involved your leadership team, and developed and are implementing
an inclusive workplace strategy. You’ve uncovered hidden employee genius, and recognized
the diversity of people and talent in your organization. You’re in process of
leveraging that diversity in order to help you, your employees and your
organization be more successful.
Your
organization is providing “Individual Convenience
Perks,” to meet the diverse needs of your employees, so they can focus on
their productivity, instead of worrying about whether or not they’ll have the
time to do their laundry. Customers love doing business with you and they are singing
your praises as they refer their colleagues, friends and families.
Here are the next two steps:
5- Immersion/Internalization: This means that employees and customers are
beginning to recognize your organization as an exclusive club where everyone is
included. All systems and processes are beginning to reflect this
dynamic culture. Employees are empowered to help their customers in innovative
and creative ways, and contribute to their own success and happiness.
They can provide feedback without
fear of retribution, in an environment of trust and recognition, and offer
suggestions that get implemented. Customers are empowered to make sure their
needs are met, and everyone is “in the flow”
The culture of inclusion,
innovation and participation is reflected in body language, and the way people
interact. Employees smile and laugh with each other, and with their customers.
There is a sense of high self-esteem throughout your organization.
There is no fear of diversity, or
having to “walk on eggshells,” because people are evaluated based on results,
and comfortable talking about differences and similarities.
6- Integration: At
this point, you’ve created a cultural legacy. There is a feeling of connectivity and pride in the company, from
the janitor to the CEO. It’s
common practice for the CEO and executive team to engage in conversation with
people on the floor, and learn the names of new employees. Employees and
managers feel “seen” and “heard by each other.”
Cultural
competence is recognized as an asset and necessity. and not an HR program. The
organization now has the capacity to recognize, acknowledge and utilize the
unique talents and experiences people bring. From the first encounter, even
before someone actually starts to work with you, every new employee is made to feel welcome and comfortable,
because that is just how it is in your organization.
Until you reached this step, your organization
relied on leadership to implement the inclusive culture change. Now, future CEOs
and executive team members want to work there because their values that are aligned
with the culture that you’ve helped to create.
Imagine this:
No one even uses buzz words,
or fad terms like “employee engagement” or even
diversity and inclusion,” any more, because employees just are inherently
engaged, everyone has opportunity for growth and promotion if they choose, and
employees are recognized for the results. The culture you helped create is integrated into the organization’s DNA.
If someone is looking for a place where they can just do
their job in a silo, they know not to send you their resume.