Will Your Leadership Legacy Be Integrated Into Your Organization’s Cultural DNA?

In previous posts , I’ve shared the first four steps, in my “Six I” process for creating a workplace where employees love to do their best work and customers love to business.

Take

the next two steps, if you want leveraging diverse talent and a diverse and inclusive

workplace culture to be your legacy after you leave the organization.

You’ve

developed your vision, involved your leadership team, and developed and are implementing

an inclusive workplace strategy. You’ve uncovered hidden employee genius, and recognized

the diversity of people and talent in your organization. You’re in process of

leveraging that diversity in order to help you, your employees and your

organization be more successful.

Your

organization is providing “Individual Convenience

Perks,” to meet the diverse needs of your employees, so they can focus on

their productivity, instead of worrying about whether or not they’ll have the

time to do their laundry. Customers love doing business with you and they are singing

your praises as they refer their colleagues, friends and families.

Here are the next two steps:

5- Immersion/Internalization: This means that employees and customers are

beginning to recognize your organization as an exclusive club where everyone is

included. All systems and processes are beginning to reflect this

dynamic culture. Employees are empowered to help their customers in innovative

and creative ways, and contribute to their own success and happiness.

They can provide feedback without

fear of retribution, in an environment of trust and recognition, and offer

suggestions that get implemented. Customers are empowered to make sure their

needs are met, and everyone is “in the flow”