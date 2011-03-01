Time Inc. – The Ghost of Henry Luce Is Alive and Well

The magazines at Time inc. represent some of the most valued and trusted brands in publishing. From Fortune, to Sports Illustrated, to People. And of course, there’s Time Magazine itself–the newsweekly that stands alone as a beacon of quality newsweekly journalism.

But if you get in a time machine and go back to the early 1900’s–you’d find yourself in a time that’s in some ways like this one. It was, in its way, a time when content creation was growing dramatically. There was a flourishing of publishing–magazines were sprouting up at home and abroad.

All this content, too much for any individual to manage, created a problem–and an opportunity. So a brash young prep school student decided to nominate himself the best able man to sort out the signal from the noise.

The year was 1916, and soon to be magazine maverick was then the young Henry Luce was graduating from the elite prep school, Hotchkiss in Connecticut. And the magazine would be called Time.

He was the son of American Protestant missionaries in China and arrived in the United States at age 14. As biographer Douglas Brinkley reports, “He had overweening ambitions even then, along with a highly developed sense of his own importance. He had none of the advantages that his classmates’ money could buy, and knew so little about American popular culture that prep school slang was alien to him. By graduation he had become editor of a campus publication and boastfully labeled it “First in the Prep School World.”

But Time wasn’t to be known back in 1923 as a magazine of writers; it was instead a collection of news of the world–a concise summary that was published weekly and marketed around the United States. Time was able to make the ideas and articles of the world available to U.S. readers, serving as a single source of information for middle-class people with a need to be well-read but without the time to pore over the world’s periodicals.

In 1923, as Luce was readying Time‘s debut issue, he had a clear vision for what the newsmagazine was going to be: cogent, compartmentalized, and clear. The language woven throughout was rooted in the founder’s classical education and employed vivid turns of phrase such as wine-dark sea.