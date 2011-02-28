How Companies Evolve Through CEO Transitions

CEO transitions occur for a variety of reasons. Some happen because of planned retirements. Others occur more suddenly as the result of illness, accident, and, on occasion, improprieties. Many companies believe that this is what succession planning is all about–being able to respond quickly to the loss of a key individual. That’s why many management gurus like Noel Tichy and Warren Bennis have long emphasized the importance of maintaining a leadership pipeline that never stops flowing with talent.

But simply having a string of viable replacements for top executives is not enough. Of course, the capability to replace important employees is crucial, but it is just one of the many responsibilities of succession planning. Indeed, our research showed that high performance businesses tend to use succession planning in a fundamentally different way than other firms do. Specifically, they use it to continually renew their top management as a precursor to renewing the company. In this way, they tend to change their CEOs and other senior executives according to a timetable that implicitly or explicitly recognizes the need for company transitions along the capabilities S-curve. In other words, they don’t wait for a crisis or another event that forces action. Instead, they follow a pattern that proactively seeks to bring about changes in their top teams to drive organizational transformations ahead of the curve.

Seek to Evolve Continually, Not Just to Replace

Consider Adobe Systems. When Bruce Chizen became CEO in 2000, the company was in the midst of a major transformation from being a niche player of digital artist tools to becoming a major force in the world of digital media content creation. The transformation was capped by the acquisition of Macromedia, maker of the all-important Flash technology, which enables online animation and video. That move, which Chizen spearheaded, helped position the company to compete against the established software titans in the Web-based application business. Yet, just seven years into his successful tenure at the top (at the relatively young age of fifty-two), Chizen decided to hand over the reins to Shantanu Narayen, his longtime deputy. Initially, the timing might have seemed odd, but it made good sense for Adobe, as the company anticipated a new set of challenges going head-to-head against larger competitors like Microsoft. Actually, Narayen’s ascension wasn’t entirely unexpected, given that the board had reportedly had him in mind for years. But the move nevertheless shocked Wall Street analysts, investors, and others, which only highlighted how uncharacteristic it is for a CEO to relinquish the reins early in the business cycle, in time for a successor and a new top team to get a jump start on the company’s next set of challenges.

But that’s just standard operating procedure at many high performers. Take, for instance, Intel. Throughout its history, the semiconductor manufacturer has seen its CEO mantle pass through five executives–Robert Noyce (1968 to 1975), Gordon Moore (1975 to 1987), Andy Grove (1987 to 1998), Craig Barrett (1998 to 2004), and Paul Otellini (2004 to present). Not once has the company had to turn to the outside to find this talent, and the transitions have typically been orderly and well orchestrated. “We discuss executive changes 10 years out to identify gaps,” explains David Yoffie, who has served on the Intel board since 1989. Indeed, just months after Otellini, the current CEO, was installed in November 2004, the board had already begun planning for his successor. Moreover, a past mandatory retirement age of sixty-five has helped ensure that CEOs did not overstay their welcome, and so far, Barrett has been the only one to hit that limit. Noyce and Moore both retired when they were just fifty-eight, and Grove stepped down as CEO when he was sixty-two.

One of the many lessons from Intel and other high performers is that they are not just looking for continuity when they replace their top management. Instead, their primary goal is to evolve the organization by evolving the top team first. In this way, succession planning is done for very different reasons than at other organizations.

When Grove stepped down from the top spot at Intel in 1998, he did so while he was arguably at the top of his game. If continuity had been Intel’s overwhelming concern, Grove might have stayed for another three years, until he reached the mandatory retirement age of sixty-five. But instead, he handed the baton to Barrett, who then implemented a strategy for growing Intel’s business through product extensions. That strategy ultimately had mixed results, but the point is that Barrett was trying to evolve Intel’s business in ways that Grove hadn’t. Indeed, each of Intel’s CEOs has left his mark in different ways. Grove, for example, made the bold decision to move Intel away from memory chips in order to focus on microprocessors, a transition that established the company as a global high-tech leader. The current CEO, Otellini, has been focusing on the Atom mobile chip, which could be used in just about any device that might need to connect to the Web, including cell phones, navigation systems, and even sewing machines (for downloading patterns). In summary, Intel does not look at CEO succession as a means to maintain the status quo but as a mechanism to evolve the company by regularly renewing and refreshing its leadership.