The Rise of DIY: Top Four Online DIY Marketplaces

What do you get if you breed eBay with a crafts fair? An online, community-driven market that connects individual designers to consumers who love unique, handmade goods.

The steps are simple: Own a digital camera, and you’re a few clicks away from starting your own business. But be careful not to compare these DIY outlets with sites like Threadless — where artists can submit their art to be voted on. While both types promote community involvement and empower independent designers, DIY sites don’t require voter approval — anyone can submit and sell their handmade products with the click of a button.

It’s like going to a flea market on the internet. Sites like these have branded themselves and make appearances at local shows such as Unique LA, which can draw crowds of about 15,000 during a weekend event.

Here are TakePart’s four favorite DIY destinations for local artists and their awesome hand-crafted goods.

4. DaWanda

With an interactive homepage featuring the latest items and news on DIY fashion, it’s hard not to include this website on our list, despite its home base being in Europe. DaWanda does international shipping if you really fall in love with one of its items. (But you might want to ride your bike for the next couple days to even out the carbon footprint of your new purchase!)