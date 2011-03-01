Why a Hydrogen-Based Economy Makes Sense

“Drink your dihydrogen oxide, Dear.”

It sounds outlandish to describe the world’s humblest beverage thus, but it reminds us that our perceptions of the world can obscure important aspects of physical reality.

Take water, for example. The individually unseen atoms in a sip of it vanish into our bodies, then reappear elsewhere in a breath of wind, a flash of flame, or the brown organic mulch in a handful of earth. This shape-shifting is almost magical, and although I’m supposed to be a hard-nosed scientist, I sometimes feel like I’m entering a sort of shamanic trance when I glimpse the hidden atomic nature of things.

Fortunately, some investigators spend more time than the rest of us in that odd state of awareness, and by doing so they’ve discovered something amazing about the water we drink. It’s not just sustenance for our bodies, but also a potential fuel.

If the hydrogen atoms in water are peeled away from their oxygen atom hosts, they can regroup into hydrogen gas, which is flammable. And if the combustion of that gas is harnessed, electricity can be generated from it. Though simply put, this is the reasoning behind an increasingly vigorous groundswell of interest in developing hydrogen-based economies. If we can extract hydrogen from water economically on a large enough scale, our energy-hungry planet will be literally awash in oceans of fuel.

And there’s more. When hydrogen burns, it doesn’t release heat-trapping carbon dioxide like coal, oil, and natural gas do. It releases water vapor, hence the name “hydro-gen.” True, water vapor is also a greenhouse gas, but it doesn’t pollute the air for millennia like CO2 does because it easily falls out as rain and snow. In some views of a carbon-free future, water is both fuel and exhaust, a phoenix-like substance that both consumes and renews itself in a perpetual cycle without polluting its surroundings.