“Mubarak…” “Kadafi…” “Next Stop — Wall Street”

According to Pogo, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” With the help of the Internet, what we have instead come to realize is that: “We have met the enemy and he is like us.”

Add to that the fact that our real enemies are the rich and powerful

in each of our countries who may be emperors with (very fine) clothes,

but who don’t give a damn about the rest of us. And given the Academy

Award for Best Documentary going to Inside Job, their not giving a damn may be coming around to damn them.

How is it that such dictators and tyrants and arrogant financial

people are able to seize and hold onto control for so long, especially

when soon after they seize or gain power the conditions for the common people

and the attention to human rights deteriorate?

I think it is a matter of the mass hypnotic trance they are able to

put their people under. How does that trance occur? What would cause

you and I to succumb to such a trance?

Imagine your state of mind being filled with fear, confusion, doubt,

and indecisiveness. If that were the case, you would be hard pressed to

be able to move. Now imagine a person who comes along who is fearless,

clear, confident and decisive and compelling and convincing. If that

were the case, you would be hard pressed to resist being in thrall to

their influence.

I am reminded of the well known experiment in 1873 by D.A. Spalding and then more popularly redone in 1937 by Konrad Lorenz where they showed that newborn chicks would imprint upon and follow the first objects that moved.