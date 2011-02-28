Personalized News Feeds: The Dark Side of “Have It Your Way”

Throughout history, technology has regularly created unintended consequences and the burgeoning trend towards personalized news and information feeds has all of the potential for doing that again. And also for dishing up a generous helping of irony.

Here’s why: Although the net has dramatically expanded our choices of news and other content, with “feed” technology, there’s a risk that many people, instead of becoming more well-rounded and knowledgeable by tapping into this rich abundance of information, will instead become more insular, parochial, narrow, and ill-informed. Peoples’ self-defined information feeds could limit their exposure to anything that falls outside of their interests, preferences and yes, their biases. It could be the Balkanization of information.

Personalized consumption has been around for a long time. We order options on cars, food in restaurants and 20 or so years ago Burger King invited us to have it our way even with fast food. That was about choice for hard goods. Then came the web and digital information, along with tools like Bookmarks and “Favorites” available to us as convenient ways to have our frequently visited web sites at a touch. RSS feeds became available so that information was pushed to us rather than us having to ask for it and we also gained the ability to opt in for chosen sales offers to be sent to our e-mail boxes or to Twitter.

Aggregation services and sites sprung up that enabled us to access content from multiple sources and several of the major newspapers entered that market (NY Times; LA Times) as well as Yahoo, Fox, NPR, and others. The Washington Post announced in early February they have joined the fray with a news service that aims to connect peoples’ news preferences to their social media sites.

That helps put the world at our fingertips. Isn’t that progress? How could those developments not be a good thing?

Well, yes, it’s convenient. And efficient. No more extraneous, “who cares?” kind of information clutter we find in newspapers and news magazines. And for hobbyists or enthusiasts who want targeted information about wine or motorcycles or world travel, this technology makes it very easy to have boatloads of desirable information. Targeted news feeds give us exactly what we want and no more.