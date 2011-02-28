advertisement
Funding the Final Frontier

By JD Rucker1 minute Read
Final Discovery Launch

 On January 5, 1972, the NASA Space Shuttle Program was officially launched. Since then, hundreds of missions and trillions of dollars have worked their way through our imaginations and pocketbooks. Now, the NASA Constellation program is also on the cutting room floor. Instead, NASA is looking at less manpower and more long-term, deep space exploration.

More funding is necessary to make the technology available and the hardware accessible. This graphic by GOOD puts the massive money trail into perspective.

Click to Enlarge

