Are You Improving or Innovating? Knowing Makes a Difference

Everyone has a strategy. Simply put a strategy is a definition of the results you want to create and an approach of how you think you will manifest those results. Why do I say everyone has a strategy? Because without a strategy, you would have no basis for making any decision.

When it comes to executing

strategy, it is important to understand the difference between executing a

strategy and achieving operating objectives. Too often these two are thought of as one and the same, and

they are not.

The best way to understand

the difference is to think of your organization as a simple manufacturing

production line. A production line

is set up to produce a certain product and is optimized to produce that product

in the most efficient way possible.

When it is time to produce a different product, the production line is

stopped and retooled for the new product.

Your company, like a

production line, has been fine tuned to produce the goods and services for the

customers you serve. Every aspect

of your company from engineering to finance, from operations to sales has

evolved over time to make the production of the goods and services you produce

as optimal as possible. You have

developed certain norms, rules, metrics and even a culture that has created

your success. Achieving your

operating objectives is akin to meeting production goals in the “production

line” metaphor.

If your plans call for

little or no change to the basic way you are operating, then your existing

“production line” may be incrementally improved. You may add a new tool such as implementing an ERP system,

or improve the training of the people in various departments, but your basic production

line, the fundamental way you operate, is not going to change. Strategy planning in this scenario is

an incremental strategy, strategies to improve on the existing way we do

business.

But lets now look at a

different type of strategy, an innovation strategy. Examples of an innovation strategic direction would be

moving up the value chain, offering a higher value-added set of products and

services, or moving from a product-oriented business to a service-dominated

business (or vice versa).

These changes in strategic

direction require a shift in how you will do business in the future. You will, for example be moving from

selling a technical product to engineers, to selling a solution to corporate

executives. You will likely be

dealing with longer sales cycles, different approaches to determining the

product roadmap and different methods for reaching the market. You might even be facing a different

revenue model. In essence the

norms, rules, structures and business models that you have used to create

success will all likely have to change.