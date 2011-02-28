Made to Give: A New Paradign in Carbon-Based Capitalism Delivers a Triple Bottom Line

We’re all made to give, as I began to discuss in part one of the “Made to Give” series, and we all have talents that we can use to benefit those who are less fortunate if we put them to good use. There’s a new movement of creative thinkers using their talents to build passion-based businesses embedded with generosity and uncommon sense. These businesses, built around social and environmental responsibility raise millions of dollars, impact hundreds of thousands of lives and engage hearts, hands and minds. Don’t sit on the sidelines admiring these types of businesses; step out and become one. Every company, no matter its size, has the opportunity to unlock the creative energy and passion of its people by focusing on giving back. It can change lives, as well as make very profitable and uncommon business sense.

America has its faults, but there is absolutely no doubt that we are a generous nation, one that cares about those in need. We gave away about $300 billion last year, most of which came from individuals. Compare what we give to just a small portion of the money that fuels the for-profit financial markets. Money under management in private equity firms alone was estimated at $2.5 trillion last year. So moving just 10% of those funds into investment models designed for social impact would double our efforts to help the poor. And what better way to move that money than to offer investors competitive returns? As we explore this fascinating model, think about how you can shift your business model to one that’s made to give.

Do the hard work of studying a market and systemic problems with rigor. The discipline of understanding a market or territory for an extended period of time will give you a fresh perspective that can yield transformational solutions to existing problems.

After studying the carbon markets for a non-profit organization planting millions of trees each year, Paradigm Project’s creatively analytical CEO, Neil Bellefeuille, realized that $125 billion is exchanged through the international carbon markets every year and is expected to grow astronomically over the next two decades. The Paradigm Project was born to identify, fund and develop carbon-related projects that deliver immediate social benefits to communities while simultaneously building environmental and economic value for the future.

Designing solutions for problems that live in a written brief or from the slides of a research deck will never be a replacement for living, and studying the lives of the people for whom you hope to design solutions. Get out in the field and live a day or a week in their shoes.

After investigating a wide variety of projects, replacing open-fire cooking with fuel-efficient stoves proved to be transformational. More than 2.5 billion people (nearly half the world’s population) still cook every meal over an open fire, many in an indoor setting. With far-reaching effects on global climate change, health and the economic well-being of families (1.6 million people die annually from lower-respiratory disease related to indoor smoke and it is the number one killer of children under five-years-old), improving this process presented a significant opportunity for change.