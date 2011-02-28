Google’s Journalism Prize and the 5 Groups Who Should Win It

Google’s philanthropic spending spree has just dropped another $2.7 million to fund innovative uses of journalism in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. After all, Google and YouTube have been a lens through which citizen journalists focused the world’s attention on the Middle East revolutions and natural disasters that have dominated the news cycle (at least until Oscars weekend). So, we rounded up 5 innovative models to inspire the entrepreneurial journalists seeking the coveted Google award.



Global Girl Media

Global Girl Media is a youth empowerment organization devoted to illuminating social issues through the underprivileged girls they train as journalists to tell the story. The nonprofit seeks to benefit communities “by supplying the equipment, education and support necessary to help young women become digital and blog journalists, bringing their own unique perspective on their lives, their communities and world events to the global web and social media community,” according to their website.

Global Girl Media has a slick design and an all-star cast executive board of producers, on-air personalities, and directors. While nascent journalistic operations may not have the funding or star-power of Global Girl Media, it is entirely possible that an intrepid entrepreneur could convince a local sponsor or celebrity to help bootstrap their cause.



Ushahidi