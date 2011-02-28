Why a Former Hedge Funder Is Building a Museum for Math

Hands-on science museums–think New Jersey’s Liberty Science Center or San Francisco’s Exploratorium–are popular with school groups and adults alike. Can a hands-on math museum generate the same kind of excitement? Glen Whitney, a former algorithm manager at hedge fund giant Renaissance Technologies, thinks it can.

Whitney is in the process of securing space in Manhattan for the Museum of Mathematics, an interactive museum that will, in theory, make math jump out of textbook pages and into real-life activities.

The idea for a math museum came to Whitney after he visited the Goudreau Museum, a small Long Island museum dedicated to math, with his family. When Whitney found out that the museum closed in 2008 due to lack of funds, he started toying with the idea of building a new one. “I started thinking, maybe there’s an opportunity. We have a cultural problem around math,” he says. “You can go to a cocktail party and it’s perfectly acceptable to say ‘I was lousy at math.’ It’s not perfectly

acceptable to say ‘Oh, I was terrible at history.’ To combat a cultural problem, we need a cultural institution.”

So after leaving his hedge fund job in 2008, Whitney set up the Math Midway, a traveling hands-on math exhibition that continuously tours the U.S. (it will be at the Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas, until mid-May). The 4,500-square-foot exhibition features over 20 exhibits, including a square-wheeled tricycle, the “Mathematical Monkey Mat,” and a DIY harmonic pattern activity. The Midway is already booked until 2013.

Now, armed with $22 million in funding, Whitney is hunting for a 20,000-square-foot facility in Manhattan for a permanent Museum of Math. He hopes to eventually raise $30 million–enough to expand the museum to a second floor. “We have several ideas for exhibits with a great deal of vertical height,” he says.

One exhibit that could eventually be found at the museum: an aquarium of mathematical surfaces. “There’s a column of water, and you can inject

bubbles at just the right time into this column so they will rise at a

constant rate,” Whitney explains. “If you inject at the right sequence, it creates a surface of

bubbles, an interesting 3-D surface. It’s like a bubble fountain of

mathematical surfaces.”