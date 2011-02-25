Want To Be A CMO? The Career Path May Surprise You

Think that being a wizard at developing splashy ads, branding, and social media campaigns generates an automatic ticket to become the next CMO or VP of Marketing? Think again. According to a new study, only one-third of CMOs and VPs of marketing arrive at the top post because of their experiences in marketing. But what backgrounds do the other two-thirds of marketing senior executives come from?

In the recently released book, Getting to the Top: Strategies for Career Success executive search consultant and career expert Kathryn Ullrich shares groundbreaking research on career path categories to CMO and other functional disciplines in marketing and sales. She also shares a ton of real-world executive examples to highlight career paths and leadership skills needed for advancement drawn upon her senior executive recruiting practice and work as a career advisor for UCLA Anderson Business School alumni.

According to her research, the career path categories to reach the role of CMO or VP Marketing are as follows:

Ullrich analyzed hundreds of resumes in her search database to categorize the backgrounds of executives reaching Chief Marketing Officer or VP Marketing titles. She also dug into hundreds of senior executive interviews she has conducted for her Getting to the Top career seminars that have been held at Stanford GSB, UCLA Anderson, and London Business Schools. With an executive search practice based in Silicon Valley, Ullrich’s database skews toward high technology companies and contains both marketing executives from major corporations as well as start-ups.

Domain Expertise A Key Ingredient

A quarter of CMOs/VPs of marketing have deep domain expertise, whether in an industry or other specialization ranging from high tech, health care, consumer packaged goods, or financial services to small-medium business, mobile applications, consumer products targeting teen boys, online payments, or many more. A marketing executive with deep domain expertise understands the target customer extremely well, including how best to market the company’s solutions to that target market.