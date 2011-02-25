Middle East Leadership Lessons

Social media plays a powerful role in the ongoing Middle East

transformation. Wednesday I flew to Atlanta to discuss this with

business relationship and social media expert, David Nour. He is Iranian

born and the global thought leader in the field of Relationship

Economics.

David welcomed me into his home office and spoke candidly about the

situation, sharing unique insights stemming from both his ethnic

background and expertise in social media and it’s capacity to influence

and accelerate change. Here are some excerpts from our conversation: David, what is really going on here? What do Americans need to understand to put the turmoil and action in context? If you think about any revolution, there are often three unique forces at play: 1. Any revolution tends to be more of a transformation (a marathon) vs. a

transaction (a sprint). The uprisings and a sequence of continuous

unrest may have dominated our front page headlines and evening news

stories, but Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Libya and Iran to name a few

are far from resolved. What most Americans don’t understand, given our

relatively nascent history is the millenniums of secular, cultural, and

socioeconomic conflict. These regions are the cultural versions of the

Iceland volcanic ash exploding to garner worldwide attention. 2. Any revolution percolates in three distinct phases: the Spark (the

Tahrir Square uprising), a Flame (Egyptian military refusing to fire on

its citizens), and the Fuel (Mubarak resigning) for real impact. Social

media played a critical role as an enabler of communication,

interaction, broad-base information dissemination, and organization of

people, a strategy, and real-time content sharing (videos, images,

etc.)

The other key point is once the Egyptian government turned off

access to the internet and thus various social networks, it signaled

it’s dictatorship both to its citizens (further fueling the flame and

fanning the fire) as well as to the international community, which has

become a symbol for human rights violations, atrocities, and a

dictatorship regime.

3. As the old cliche goes, you’d rather deal with a devil you know, vs.

the devil you don’t know. The third and often the most crucial force in

the accelerated transition to re-instituted stability is the presence

of a native leader. Any revolt needs leadership – willing to listen,

engage, influence and ultimately lead dissent into a cohesive, focused

transition plan and thus lasting transformation. The new leader must be

willing to pay the ultimate price to demonstrate he / she is willing to

sacrifice whatever it takes to bridge the past wrongs to the future

hopes and aspirations. Strategic relationships – both within the

country, as well as external to it with expats or those in exile who

could return and lead are critical. Again, great opportunity for social

media to collect, connect, and capitalize the dots between individuals,

information, and insightful interactions moving forward. Can you transpose what we are learning to lessons for corporate leadership? As most of my work is with global organizations, I think there are

valuable lessons to learn from the Middle East transformation, the role

of social media, and our organizations today. Here are just a few

questions senior leaders and board members should consider: 1. What revolts are brewing in your organization? How do you know, and

what are you doing to keep you finger on the pulse of your employee,

customer, partner, board, and market life cycles? Not with policy and

“management by oppression” but open dialogue, courage to fail, and a

culture unafraid of retribution.

2. How can social media be significant to your business, which has

seemingly been getting along fine without social media so far? 3. How then does use of social media, internally and externally, have

substantial and positive impact on your business? Where and who should

apply it? Where will it likely thrive? 4. How can you build strategic relationships – keeping in mind that

face-to-face is the original social media – both within as well as

external to the organization, to change, evolve, and elevate the current

status quo to a new norm? Revolts are seldom about fixing things

(traditional problem solving within most organizations) but rather

initiating a pulse point to elevate individual, team, and organizational

behaviors to a new norm – consistently, intently, and strategically. 5. What’s around the corner – in your organization, in your industry, in

the market? How do you know and although none of us have a crystal

ball, the fundamental lesson from the Middle East and particularly, the

real-time nature of social media, is that revolts seldom explode

overnight. Tensions, conflict, discourse, mistrust, abuse, and

misaligned expectations – often the culprit of relationships going bad,

are habitual, behavioral, and fester over years if not decades. Seth Kahan (Seth@VisionaryLeadership.com)

is a Change Leadership specialist. He has consulted with CEOs and

executives in over 50 world-class organizations that include Shell,

World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society of

Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike

Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder

of Seth Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a year-long learning experience for

CEOs in Washington, DC. His book, Getting Change Right: How Leaders Transform Organizations from the Inside Out, is a Washington Post bestseller. Visit GettingChangeRight.com for more info and a free excerpt. Follow Seth on Twitter. Learn more about Seth’s work at VisionaryLeadership.com.