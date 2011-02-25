Love Thy Customer

Rumor has it that we’re becoming a service-based economy. Some say we’ll be a country doing nothing else in the not-so-distant future. While I don’t buy into that extreme, if it’s remotely close to the truth, then most of us have an enormous amount of work to do. Either way, service and serving others is central to the success of companies, governments and healthy relationships between people. The relationship with customers and the importance of service are rich with interesting opportunities for new thinking to create a passionate following.

Love the ones closest to you

With product differentiation becoming increasingly harder to achieve, the relationship you have with your current customers is more valuable today than ever before. If we start with the premise that it’s more expensive to attract new customers than it is to keep than the ones you already have, why aren’t you investing more time, resources and money in serving the business you have? Why isn’t customer service the most important department in your company? Why don’t you have a Customer Love department? If you’re looking for justification to think about investing in this part of your business, look no further than Zappos, who celebrated a meteoric rise to a $1 billion on the back of exceptionally well-executed customer service delivered by passionate and a “we’ll-do-any-thing-for-you” culture.

People before profits

Make no mistake: service starts and ends with the orientation of your culture, from the top seat to the toilet seat. A culture that puts profits before people inevitably spends less time and energy connecting with and serving the customer, who, ultimately, drives the success of the business. A culture that puts the customer at the center of every decision operates with empathy, understanding and a greater likelihood of retaining customer loyalty and a share of their dollars spent. Look at the difference in the bottom lines of Southwest and its service-centric culture versus the tired and saggy legacy carriers, or compare the Four Seasons with the Marriott.

To know them is to love them.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are spent annually in the U.S. researching customer segments, profiles, needs, wants, preferences, likes and so on. Frenetic energy and significant resources are spent validating market share and the numbers, but you’d be shocked and amazed at how little people on the inside actually understand about the customers they’re making products for, and selling to. How can you improve a relationship if you don’t know the people you’re supposed to be in a relationship with? Do a quick reality check among your colleagues, ask some hard questions and you’ll find opportunities and good reason to bring the customer to life in dimensional and inspiring ways. Take a look at Starbucks’s new loyalty program, which encourages a deeper relationship and delivers benefits to both the company and the consumer.