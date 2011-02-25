Netflix Adds Subtitles to More Streaming Content, Stirs Up Controversy

Last night Netflix announced that it had greatly expanded subtitling on streaming content, and would continue to do so. On the Netflix blog, Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt said that in the U.S., over “3,500 TV episodes and movies have subtitles available, representing about 30% of viewing.” (This didn’t count the already “burned in” subtitles on foreign content, he added.) He wrote that Netflix expected to hit the 80% mark by the end of 2011 in the U.S., with similar aims for Canada, and he linked to this page, which lists “all of the TV shows and movies that are available with subtitles.”

The announcement pleased many deaf and hard of hearing people, some of whom tweeted triumphantly on Twitter. But one man, Mike Chapman of North Carolina, has launched a small campaign questioning Netflix’s data, posting a rebuttal in the comments section of the Netflix blog and responding to many of the triumphant tweets with one of his own: “based on my own stats, only 6.37% of titles are at least partially subtitled http://bit.ly/nf-cc-xls.”

Chapman is not deaf himself. But his wife is hard of hearing, he tells Fast Company, and he is an ASL interpreter for the deaf. And he loves watching Netflix.

Still, he has made himself something of a gadfly to the company on the subtitles issue. For a while now, he has kept a running tally of the few Netflix titles that supported subtitled streaming. Eventually, he lobbied sites like InstantWatcher.com and FeedFliks.com, which update nightly with new streaming titles that are available on Netflix, asking them to keep a tally of subtitled films. “They each found different automated methods to search for titles several months ago,” Chapman tells me via IM, “though Netflix does not make it easy in their API.”

Certain industry watchers think he’s on to something. “Chapman is a genius,” said DeafTechNews in December.

So what’s up with the discrepancies between Chapman’s and Netflix’s data? Netflix says 3,500 titles have subtitles; Chapman says 736. Further complicating the matter, the page Netflix links to lists 722 titles. (We’ve reached out to Netflix to comment, and will update when they do.)