Yemeni Journalist Offers Facebook and Twitter Access, Piercing Government Blocks

Walid Al-Saqaf’s Alkasir is an unsung hero in the recent political overhaul in Egypt and the Arab world. Alkasir–meaning “circumventor”–is what has allowed many ordinary citizens to access Facebook and Twitter and share vital information despite government blocks.

“Given that the Arab world is suffering from political censorship, there is a strong need for this in the region,” Al-Saqaf tells Fast Company.

The site uses a “split tunnel” technology to help people access blocked websites and map censorship by verifying filtering of websites around the world. And part of its grassroots success is that it only focuses on blocked sites for ideas and opinion-sharing. And it feeds off of word of mouth. “I didn’t carry out formal marketing and that was intentional. I wanted people to investigate and find out on their own,” says Al-Saqaf.

Timing was key, too. “People in Egypt were in a panic,” Al-Saqaf says. “They didn’t know what to do and they would email me saying they were so thankful. For some websites, you can’t even use proxies. But people would download this program and then they would be able to access updated reports.” And once people found out about the service, they would then tweet about it, which helped to spread the word.

Below is one anecdote from Syria that translates as “Thank you very much for this program that is very very very outstanding. God bless you for all the efforts you are doing. Thanks thanks thanks and a million thanks.”

“شكرا لكم جزيل الشكر على هذا البرنامج