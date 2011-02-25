Here Comes Apple’s Cloud-Based Streaming Service for iTunes

iTunes music streaming has been rumored for a long while, but has never actually surfaced… But if you read between the lines of two pieces of news at the moment, it seems the time is finally ripe.

Apple settles record industry nerves

We think, from previous inside information leaks, that one of the big hold-ups to a streaming iTunes music service was the recording industry–it had been caught on the hop when Apple revolutionized the digital music industry and then stole control of huge chunks of the business right out from under the feet of those who thought they were in charge. Nervous about ceding more control of the next-gen in digital music services (streaming content from cloud-based systems) the recording industry is now wary. This is also partly why Spotify is having difficulty accessing the U.S. market.

Now, according to the Financial Times, Apple has successfully mollified the music industry enough about its plans that it can begin to put them in place. The trick was to highlight the business model in a particular way: The recording executives had been concerned that what Apple was planning to do was offer a “second download” channel to each track that Apple offers to its users–one via iTunes traditional download to user’s PCs (and then to their iPods) and one via the cloud, enabling users to listen to their music even when it’s not been synced to their iPod. This, the record execs thought, should enable them to charge for another royalty fee.

Apple’s apparently convinced them the model is slightly different: The music stored in the cloud will in fact be a “back-up” of tracks that consumers have already bought–and which they can then be downloaded to devices at the user’s whim. The cloud storage would act as “insurance” for people who risk losing their music archive in a catastrophic PC crash.

It’s a technicality, and all but requires Apple to store each track in its archive many millions of times over, yet it may have done the trick with the recording executives.