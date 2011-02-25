Daryl Hannah Wants the Movies to Quit Smoking

She once lived half on land and half in water–now she’s attempting something possibly even more difficult. Daryl Hannah has jumped on board the fight to make movies “socially responsible” by challenging budding filmmakers to reconsider portraying smoking on screen–just in time for the Oscars. (Celebrity endorsements for causes seems to be a theme this week.) The actress perhaps best known for the movie Splash and for her, um, enthusiastic approach to activism, helped produce a short film that educates other filmmakers about the societal impact of smoking in the movies. The film, Redefining Cool, was launched by Legacy, which is the same organization that produced the groundbreaking, comprehensive “truth” campaign, a multimedia anti-smoking effort targeted at youth.

“I have a real understanding of the insidious and addictve nature of tobacco as well as the powerful influence of the ubiquitous images we are inundated by in the media. I have many friends who have battled with tobacco addiction. I have even struggled with it myself when I started smoking for a role that required me to smoke and it was really difficult to break the habit after 5 months of smoking regularly,” Hannah tells Fast Company.

“I even tried going to a hypnotist to help me quit. That wasn’t the answer for me. I ended up getting acupuncture, which gave me a kick-start and then I white knuckled it.”

Banning smoking in movies is hot these days–even China is on a quest to abolish smoking from the silver screen. In the United States a number of efforts have been made in the public health community–proponents even went so far as to propose a rating system for smoking scenes, the same way movies are rated for sex or violence.

But Legacy’s approach goes straight to the heart of the matter. Including smoking scenes is often decided by the filmmakers themselves, so Legacy is targeting film students, the very people who will include or not such scenes in the future. At one point Redefining Cool depicts a screenwriter at work and we see the writer type “Jake nervously lights a cigarette,” and then delete and re-type: “Jake nervously drums with hands.” It’s a slight tweak, but it could have a big impact.

“The entertainment industry plays an enormous role in encouraging teens to start smoking by showing ‘cool’ actors smoke on screen. And it’s important that young filmmakers know the

power and influence their descisions can wield,” says Hannah.