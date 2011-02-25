Where Are the Lady Geeks?

Tell me what’s wrong with this picture?

How about this one: And this one? Yep. That’s right. Could someone please tell me where all da women at?

So here’s a call-to-action: lady-geeks need to represent,

put on their game-face, and participate in hackathons. Please help us restore the

testosterone-estrogen balance. A hackathon is a 1- to 3-day event in which a large congregation

of geeks compete to develop the coolest app according to a given theme,

mission, or set of tools or API’s. Contestants are judged by a panel, or by the

attendees of the hackathon, based on the app’s complexity, relevance,

popularity, and general ‘coolness’. It’s a competition which challenges the

geek to overcome technical challenges, and stretch his/her limits of

creativity. Examples of hackathons include Music Hack Day, Foursquare Hack Day, Startup Weekend, and Lean Startup Machine.

It is here where you’ll see a geek in full dishevelled, single-minded, and caffeine-fuelled

glory. Unfortunately, like the IT industry in general, hackathons

tend to be male-dominated. By some estimates, the male-to-female ratio at

hackathons could be as high as 15-to-1, without exaggeration. Lady-geeks are missing out on the benefits of hackathons:

you get bragging rights if you win, free T-shirts, free trans-fat-laden food,

cash prizes and giveaways, and, yeah, maybe you’ll find a hottie in the

process. “Geeks? Hotties?” you ask? okay, admittedly the word “sexy”

and “geek” are rarely, if ever, used in the same sentence. A geek spends a

minimum of 10 hours each day in front of a computer, microscope, or some other

technical apparatus; oblivious of the world around him, basking in the glow of

a monitor; all four eyes, bloodshot red; grazing on Doritos and some fizzy

caffeinated beverage, and hacking away at a problem simply for the pure

cerebral joy.

How could that possibly be sexy? Well, I investigated this very question in a 6-month,

undercover observational study of the geek species in their natural habitat–at

more hackathons than I’d like to admit. Based on a statistically significant

sample of hundreds of male geek specimens, I’ve been able to categorize geeks based

on some key distinctive traits that lady-geeks need to know about. If I’ve

missed any categories, please feel free to comment. 1. The Religious Geek Description To clarify, I don’t mean religious as in “Hallelujah”, “Hare

Krishna”, Tom Cruise, or “Ohm Shanti”. I

mean Android versus iPhone. PHP versus Ruby. Linux versus Windows. HTML5 versus

Flash. Open source versus Evil Inc. This geek is a warmongering purist. It’s

his way or the highway when it comes to development methods and tools.

Distinctive Traits He is always the first to instigate flame wars

in online forums about platforms, programming languages, and other technical

in online forums about platforms, programming languages, and other technical matters that are trivial to the layman. Beauty is an elegantly written line of code, not a Picasso. Attractive Qualities He’ll tirelessly fight for you if you’re ever in

need, as long as you’re on his side. If you’re loyal to him, he’ll be loyal to

need, as long as you’re on his side. If you’re loyal to him, he’ll be loyal to you. It’s tough to earn his respect, but if you do,

he’s your friend for life. 2. The Hardware Geek Description Like their software siblings, hardware geeks constantly

tinker, but with hardware. Need to jail-break or replace the battery in your

iPhone or iPad? The hardware geek will be quick to dismantle your device,

disobeying all manufacturer’s warnings. He’ll risk electrocution just to re-purpose

and reverse-engineer any electronic gadget. Check out this hardware geek who won first prize for creating invisible instruments.

Distinctive Traits Within 1 week of the release of the Wii and

Kinnect, hardware geeks had already hacked together augmented reality applications that

had nothing to do with those ridiculous volley ball, table tennis, and bowling games

that came out-of-the-box. Attractive Qualities A hardware geek will crossbreed your Commodore 64, Betamax VCR,

vacuum cleaner, and obsolete laptop into something for your amusement … like a robot or invisible instrument. 3. The Geek Who Sold Out Description This is the geek who works for GE, Microsoft, IBM, Goldman

Sachs, or other cushy blue chip. Other geeks despise the Geek Who Sold Out

because he’s not suffering like the rest of them in a risky startup. Instead,

he chose the six-figure salary, 401K, and life of deference to corporate

bureaucracy, stale technologies, and offshoring of juicy programming

responsibilities.

Distinctive Traits He has forgotten how to code, and has now become

a project manager or “business guy.” If he stays in this job for another couple

a project manager or “business guy.” If he stays in this job for another couple of years, he’ll become a Poser Geek. The O’Reilly Books

have given way to the GMAT Prep Books because he is planning to get an MBA. Attractive Qualities Due to the dress code and demands of his

workplace, he will have better hygiene than the average geek. He can afford to live here

(1-bedroom in the West Village) rather than here

(studio in Newark, Jersey City). 4. The Rebel Geek Description This is the hacker who smokes a lot of weed, has a part-time

job as a bike messenger weaving in and out of traffic, and plays bike polo on the weekends

in the Lower East Side. If there are rules, he’ll break them. If something is

supposedly impossible to figure out, he’ll seek to prove you wrong. He doesn’t give a shit what you or The Man

thinks.

Distinctive Traits Tattoos. Usually the half- or full-sleeve

variety. His laptop-toting accessory of choice is any

messenger bag made by Chrome. Attractive Qualities He is well-traveled. Lonely

Planet is too mainstream for him. He backpacked through the Annapurna

Planet is too mainstream for him. He backpacked through the Annapurna without a Sherpa. CPI

compliance is a dare to the Rebel Geek. His spyware may have stolen

your credit card number, but he means no harm. 5. The Design Snob Geek Description This is the geek who should’ve attended RISD, or studied architecture, but chose a

computer science major instead. He’s been regretting that decision ever since. So

the next best alternative is to read a lot of design magazines, put on a pair

of super skinny jeans from Top

Man, and lament the general lack of good design and good “look-and-feel” of

UI’s, UX’s, and all things displeasing to the eye.

Distinctive Traits As a freelance web designer, he frequently

complains about his clients for just not “getting it” about web user

complains about his clients for just not “getting it” about web user experience. “Those idiots are constantly changing their requirements on me.” Preferred eyewear is trendy dark plastic frames

a la Elvis Costello. Attractive Qualities In spite of his moodiness and general

irritability, the male Design Snob Geek is likely in touch with his feminine

irritability, the male Design Snob Geek is likely in touch with his feminine side. Knows all the cool places to hang out in

Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 6. The “Offspring of the

Tiger Mother” Geek Description This is the geek who grew up having overachievement beaten

into him by an oppressive parent who espouses the Tiger

Mother method of raising kids. So, basically, not only can this geek write

code in 5 different programming languages and get a perfect score on the GRE, he’s

semi-pro on the violin, and he can still kick your ass in judo.

Distinctive Traits This geek is not always Asian, but most likely

will be. He attended an Ivy League school. Attractive Qualities Although he has a low tolerance for stupidity, he’s

forgiving. He doesn’t buy into the whole Asian fetish

thing. He’ll be more impressed by your IQ than your looks or ethnicity. 7. The Movie Geek A variation of this geek-type is the Literary Geek. As a

teenager, the Movie Geek spent his summers in sedentary jobs at movie rental

stores, book stores, and libraries–basically jobs which afforded him the time

to read a lot, hack, and watch a shitload of classical movies normal people

wouldn’t care to watch. Distinctive Traits

The Movie/Literary Geek tends to quote or make

reference to obscure or cultish movies such as Star Trek, The Big Lebowski, Donny Darko, and Blade Runner. With one hand holding up a Kindle or iPad, and

another gripping the overhead railing, this geek can read without a single break

in concentration, even in a tightly packed subway. Attractive Qualities With a refined penchant for spotting irony,

artistic homages, foreshadows, and other literary/cinematic devices, the Movie

Geek will have an appreciation for even the most seemingly mundane things in

life. 8. The Euro Geek Description Just in case you didn’t know, there actually are geeks outside of

San Francisco, Boston, and NYC. For example, in one hack day, there was a good

turnout of geeks from London, Barcelona, Paris, and Berlin. Distinctive Traits

Euro Geeks are immediately identifiable by their

funny little accents, nicer haircuts, and a certain fashionable je ne sais quoi in their choice of

clothes. Attractive Qualities Ladies, if metrosexual

men are your thing, definitely try to snag yourself a Euro Geek. Multilingual + a PhD in computer science. What

could be sexier? For some reason, Euro Geeks aren’t as dismissive

of Americans and American culture as normal Europeans. Perhaps it’s because

technical skill supersedes cultural sensibility from a Euro Geek’s perspective. 9. The Hardcore Geek Description At most hackathons, the average geek begins hacking in the

morning, and fades out around midnight. He returns early the next day for

another round of hacking. But you’re not really considered hardcore unless you

keep hacking until the next morning. Hardcore Geeks don’t ever go home during a

hackathon. The most sleep to which they ever treat themselves is an hour or two

with their head on their desk, or sprawled out on any available flat surface. That’s a hardcore geek.

Distinctive Traits A puddle of drool next to the computer.

The usual signs of extreme sleep deprivation

such as uncontrollable cravings for unhealthy, fatty, and sugary carbohydrates

to sustain a high level of alertness. Attractive Qualities In time of need, Hardcore Geeks always come through. 10. The Rocker Geek Description I didn’t know this subspecies of geek existed until I

attended Music Hack Day. The Rocker Geek, in my opinion, sits at the top of the

geek pecking order because he is not only king

of code, but also king of cool.

This geek codes by day, and DJs by night. He can program a drum loop that makes

Prodigy and Moby sound like Nintendo. He scoffs at Rockstar and Rockband

because he prefers real instruments. Distinctive Traits Goatee with a good dab of pomade.

Calluses on fingertips due to frequent guitar

playing and computer use. Attractive Qualities Your friends may warn you against dating

musicians, but you can ignore them this time. This multi-talented geek can win

your heart with a song, and troubleshoot your computer on demand. Conclusion

Lady-geeks do exist. My point is that there just aren’t enough of them showing up. So, Miss Hacker Lady-Geek, do show up at the next hackathon. And join your sisters. Jeffery To is an NYC-based corporate entrepreneur and IBM Innovator Award Winner who decided just now that he ought to startup PimpDatGeek.com which would match lady-geeks and dude-geeks at hackathons. Shoot him a note at PimpDatGeek@gmail.com if you want to someday be a beta user. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Photo credits: A huge thanks to Thomas Bonte for great pics of real geeks from Music Hack Day.