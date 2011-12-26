Leadership Hall of Fame: Seth Godin, Author of “Purple Cow”

Years ago, I was lucky enough to become friends with Lionel Poilane, the greatest boulanger who ever lived. His bakery often had a line out the door, and people would fly from Japan (dozens a day) just to buy a bunch a bread and fly home with it. Lionel was smart and generous and incredibly honest in his fidelity to his dream.

Two weeks before I was scheduled to have lunch with him in Paris, he and his wife died in a helicopter crash. His energy and vision left a void, not just for me, but for thousands. I decided that one way I could honor his memory was writing a book and then dedicating it to him.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world in the way that it did?

Two things happened at the same time:

1. The nature of business books was changing. Purple Cow isn’t a chore to read. It isn’t long, it’s filled with stories and it works.

And 2. The world changed. Advertising was dying, fast, and there was pain throughout the land about what to do about it. It helps to have a useful, fun book that happens to be correct in its prescription, that’s easy to spread and comes in a milk carton, all at the right moment!

With all the changes to the business world–the rise of social networks, crowdsourcing, etc.–would you change the idea of a Purple Cow in any way?

Not a bit. That’s why I haven’t re-written it. The basic concept is simple and true: marketing is now about the product and the service, not the advertising. Remarkable ideas spread, and ideas that spread, win. None of that has changed due to Facebook.