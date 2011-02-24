The Craigslist Crime Report: “Cesspool of Crime,” Bold Use of Marketing [Updated]

Click to Expand

Has popular online classifieds site Craigslist become a cesspool of crime? A destination for mayhem? A hub of murders, rapes, robberies, hit-man-for-hire, assault, and fraud?

Yes, begins a hyperbolic new report commissioned by Craigslist-competitor Oodle.com. The study, released today, attempts to paint Craigslist as the online equivalent of Mos Eisley Cantina, a place where you’ll never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.

And like one of those guns-for-hire Oodle says are all over Craigslist, this report is nothing more than a commissioned hit-job on Oodle’s competitor. The report tirelessly lists all the crimes associated with Craigslist over the past year, dividing nefarious activity into five categories: killings, robberies, assaults, fraud, and prostitution. It’s no wonder the consultancy behind the report, the Aim Group, was able to find so much material: According to its methodology, “Google and Yahoo” were its primary research tools.

All in all, the report, which is hilariously titled “Crime and Craigslist: A Sad Tale of Murders and More,” discovered 330 crimes related to Craigslist in the past year–a figure researchers called “staggering.”

A spokesperson for Craigslist appropriately took a different perspective. “[It’s] probably worth considering we had over 573 million postings on Craigslist last year in North America,” the spokesperson said. “What are the odds?”