advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Space Shuttles and Regrets

Seize the day, seize the opportunity, never wait until something is a regret–in business or life.

By Dayna Steele1 minute Read

Is there something you have been putting off because you are just too busy or you can’t get yourself (or business) organized enough to take advantage of an offer? I’m not talking about something you’ve put off because you can’t afford it. If that is the case, find some discipline, save your money and get it done; but that’s another blog for another day.

advertisement

People are always surprised when the subject of regrets comes up in a conversation and I say I don’t have any. OK. There’s one. I wish I had gone to Berlin the weekend the Berlin Wall came down. I seriously considered running up my credit card just to fly there, dance on the wall with the celebrating Germans and fly back two hours later. Seeing that I was a broke radio deejay at the time, I decided the credit cards were maxed enough already and it wasn’t a good idea. So not really necessarily a regret but more a ‘you have no money, stay home’ smart decision.

Dayna Steele NASA Space Shuttle Columbia

For years, we’ve been asking friends and business associates if they would like to join us for a Space Shuttle launch. Now that Charlie the Wonder Husband has retired from NASA and we are coming to the end of the Shuttle program, those slots have long been filled and those opportunities gone like a rocket. All along, we’ve said, “don’t wait.”

What are you putting off? What are you saying you will get to another day? Remember, once they become regrets, it’s too late.

PS Godspeed Discovery!

@FastCoLeadersFollow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts.

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur and author who travels the country creating rock stars with her Rock Star Principles of Success. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele. You can listen to the podcast version of her Fast Company Leader blogs on iTunes.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

YourDailySuccessTip.com CEO Dayna Steele is a success author, business speaker, and occasional golfer. Dayna spent years working with the greatest rock stars in the world

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life