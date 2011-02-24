Space Shuttles and Regrets

Is there something you have been putting off because you are just too busy or you can’t get yourself (or business) organized enough to take advantage of an offer? I’m not talking about something you’ve put off because you can’t afford it. If that is the case, find some discipline, save your money and get it done; but that’s another blog for another day.

People are always surprised when the subject of regrets comes up in a conversation and I say I don’t have any. OK. There’s one. I wish I had gone to Berlin the weekend the Berlin Wall came down. I seriously considered running up my credit card just to fly there, dance on the wall with the celebrating Germans and fly back two hours later. Seeing that I was a broke radio deejay at the time, I decided the credit cards were maxed enough already and it wasn’t a good idea. So not really necessarily a regret but more a ‘you have no money, stay home’ smart decision.

For years, we’ve been asking friends and business associates if they would like to join us for a Space Shuttle launch. Now that Charlie the Wonder Husband has retired from NASA and we are coming to the end of the Shuttle program, those slots have long been filled and those opportunities gone like a rocket. All along, we’ve said, “don’t wait.”

What are you putting off? What are you saying you will get to another day? Remember, once they become regrets, it’s too late.

PS Godspeed Discovery!

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur and author who travels the country creating rock stars with her Rock Star Principles of Success. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele. You can listen to the podcast version of her Fast Company Leader blogs on iTunes.