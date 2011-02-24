&

TED Fellow, social entrepreneur and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is on a mission to foment Pakistan’s education revolution.

The province of Sindh, where Obaid-Chinoy is based, decided less than two months ago to completely revamp public school textbooks, and the government enlisted Obaid-Chinoy to help. “There needs to be an overhaul,” Obaid-Chinoy tells Fast Company. “Textbooks are outdated and I’ve been working with the government on how to encourage critical thinking and move away from rote memorization….It’s tough, because the mindset is not there. The teachers are essentially products of the same system. We have to break the culture, which takes a long time.”

Sindh’s teachers now spend extensive time in professional training with education experts to try and reform the instruction of English, math, and social studies. “We’re really making this a movement for education for social change,” Obaid-Chinoy says.

“People are excited by it. Everyone’s getting into it, rolling up their sleeves. We’re trying to bridge the divide between the public and private school systems,” which, she says, is at the heart of Pakistan’s education challenges. The poorer schools are under-resourced and are often recruiting grounds for young terrorists. By improving the public education system, the less-fortunate children have a better shot at a solid future, away from terrorist groups, and local leaders hope to accomplish improvements by focusing on textbooks and teacher trainings.