TED Fellow, social entrepreneur and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is on a mission to foment Pakistan’s education revolution.
The province of Sindh, where Obaid-Chinoy is based, decided less than two months ago to completely revamp public school textbooks, and the government enlisted Obaid-Chinoy to help. “There needs to be an overhaul,” Obaid-Chinoy tells Fast Company. “Textbooks are outdated and I’ve been working with the government on how to encourage critical thinking and move away from rote memorization….It’s tough, because the mindset is not there. The teachers are essentially products of the same system. We have to break the culture, which takes a long time.”
Sindh’s teachers now spend extensive time in professional training with education experts to try and reform the instruction of English, math, and social studies. “We’re really making this a movement for education for social change,” Obaid-Chinoy says.
“People are excited by it. Everyone’s getting into it, rolling up their sleeves. We’re trying to bridge the divide between the public and private school systems,” which, she says, is at the heart of Pakistan’s education challenges. The poorer schools are under-resourced and are often recruiting grounds for young terrorists. By improving the public education system, the less-fortunate children have a better shot at a solid future, away from terrorist groups, and local leaders hope to accomplish improvements by focusing on textbooks and teacher trainings.
“Pakistan also feels it needs to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of education and that was the genesis for the education overhaul,” says Obaid-Chinoy. “Terrorism defines us today,” but, she says, there was a time when the country was known for its vibrancy and sense of hope.
Obaid-Chinoy is doing her part in other ways to revamp Pakistan’s education system. In 2007 she started CitizensArchive.org, the country’s first digital archive documenting its oral history with interviews, rare photos, and other online collections. The initiative allows students in schools throughout Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India to better understand Pakistan and its history and Obaid-Chinoy was able to interview several notable figures who have since passed away, such as Deena Mistri, one of the country’s first female educators. And students around South Asia are now engaged in learning exchanges with students in Pakistan, to help the countries build bridges.
And throughout her education work, Obaid-Chinoy’s medium is often filmmaking. She makes about one film per year and has covered a range of topics from jihadi schools to female victims of acid attacks. Her next film will look at 9/11 through the eyes of different figures, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary this year.
“My mother gave up her dream of becoming a journalist when she got married and I think she always wanted to make sure that her six children pursued their dreams. I have four sisters and all of us work in male-dominated professions in Pakistan.” And Obaid-Chinoy now brings that same sense of passion and justice to her work and thanks to her, her country may soon become a bright spot for global-minded education.
