Opening the Pod Bay Doors to Possibility: The Distinctly Human Applications of IBM’s Watson

After trouncing its carbon-based competitors in Jeopardy, it seems Watson can answer nearly every question except one: “Where does Watson go from here?” To borrow a phrase from HAL 9000: I’m sorry, readers–I’m afraid it can’t do that.

With this in mind, the company convened a group of experts yesterday at IBM’s campus outside New York City. The aim was to provide “input on how the public and private sectors can harness technology for societal advancement,” in order to “explore the ways in which IBM’s Watson computing system might be applied to civic, social and cultural challenges.”

Watson, of course, is IBM’s new Question Answering computing system. Last week, Jeopardy aired a three-episode human vs. computer challenge to showcase the system. The match pitted Watson against the show’s top all time human competitors–Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. Watson mercilessly crushed the humans.

Watson is unique and groundbreaking for its ability to answer natural language questions by drawing on its store of natural language sources (e.g. encyclopedia entries and blog posts). Dr. David Ferrucci, Principal Investigator on the Watson project, explained that Watson is so remarkable because it can take a question on a broad and open range of topics, parse complex natural language and idioms, return precise responses, and evaluate the accuracy and confidence of its answers. Watson does this in a matter of seconds or less.

Watson presents new possibilities for private sector collaboration to solve social problems

Yesterday’s invitees at IBM included leaders from myriad fields such as social services, health care, scientific research, environmental work, and disaster relief. IBM is wise to gather experts for their input, and also for beginning to explore ways to partner with nonprofits, NGOs, and researchers for meaningful impact.

Stanley S. Litow hosted the event as IBM’s Vice President for Corporate Citizenship and Corporate Affairs, and President of the IBM International Foundation. He explained that the company’s goal is to use technology, innovation, and creativity to solve business problems as well as social problems. In an interview, Litow elaborated that IBM hopes to develop collaborations with non-commercial partners. IBM brings the technology and resources; partners bring the field applications and expertise.