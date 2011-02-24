Would Better Marketing Help the Coral Reefs?

The world’s coral reefs are dying and this week a powerhouse group of environmentalists released a report indicating that despite their efforts, the situation is getting worse. Seventy-five percent of the world’s coral reefs are in danger of further decay.

Plenty of pressing causes, of course, see their awareness levels spike thanks to celebrity spokespeople and smart PR. In this instance, that’s not happening. Does coral reef conservation just need better marketing?

Reefs at Risk Revisited, released by the D.C.-based World Resources Institute, along with the UN, Conservation International, and a host of other partners, is an update from a 1998 report. The main new addition is a finding that human actions–overfishing, coastal development, and pollution–are the most direct and immediate threats to coral reefs.

“This report serves as a wake-up call for policy-makers, business leaders, ocean managers, and others about the urgent need for greater protection for coral reefs,” said Dr. Jane Lubchenco, under secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and NOAA administrator.

But it’s also a wake-up call to environmental NGO’s themselves: Perhaps they need to change their tactics. “Managing oceans” doesn’t quite have the same bite as “save a life with a malaria-fighting bed net”–and the malaria cause has attracted the likes of Ashley Judd, Mandy Moore, and Alicia Keys.

But who’s speaking out for the reefs? With their beautiful schools of fish and eye-popping colors, coral reefs are a tangible face for the climate change cause, which, like malaria, will also cause mass human casualties–in the form of food shortage-induced hunger and forced migration.