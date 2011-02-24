7 “Oh So Easy” Steps to Doubling Your Sales

To me, genius is the ability to make the difficult look easy, like the prima ballerina who floats with seemingly effortless grace across the stage. Such was the nature of my conversation with Loic Moisand, the co-founder of Synthesio , who explained how his social media monitoring company has managed to double sales three years running and expected to do the same in 2011. It was all so matter of fact, it was as if any one could have done it, anyone that is, who followed these 7 oh so easy steps.

1. Have two heads | “Genius may have its limitations, but stupidity is not thus handicapped.” -Elbert Hubbard

Since few of us are actually born with two heads, physically or

metaphorically, Moisand was lucky enough to found Synthesio back in 2006

with Thibault Hanin (CTO). Explained Moisand, “We are two founders

with two totally different profiles, he’s in charge of product

development while I’m in charge of sales and consulting.” Together they

became the yin and yang of social media monitoring, ensuring that their

products and services are an equal balance of hi-tech and hi-touch.

2. Be the early worm | “To see things in the seed, that is genius.” -Lao Tzu

In 2006, a handful of people were thinking about the importance of

monitoring social media for big brands as if their reputations depended

on it. Among these were the French duo, Moisand and Hanin, who spent

two years on product development. “We really worked slowly,” explained

Moisand who personally conducted research among 400 professionals in

order “to really understand how social media could help them on a daily

basis.” When they finally launched their monitoring tool in 2008, the

market was just about ready for it.

3. Act global | “Common sense is genius dressed in its working clothes.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

Born in Europe, Synthesio’s product offering was informed by its

locale. “From the very beginning, our goals was to work in several

languages, so we started with five,” noted Moisand. Now covering 30

languages, it is the only truly global offering in its category. Not

surprisingly, among Synthesio’s 50 or so clients are many of the world’s

top global brands, brands that rely on Synthesio’s platform to help

with reputation management, customer service, product research and

increasingly, in crisis situations.