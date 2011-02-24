6 Classic Fails for Twitter Auto DMs

Twitter and many 3rd party tools allow you to send an auto DM (automatic direct message) to someone when they start following you on Twitter.

Here are six classic mistakes people make when crafting their auto DM:

“Thanks for the follow, I will follow you back.” OK, genius. This is your autoresponder for when I begin following you. I don’t need you to follow me back, as I’m already following you, remember? “Thanks for the follow, I look forward to following your tweets.” Your autoresponder is for when I follow you, not for when you follow me. “Thanks for follow. Let’s connect on Facebook [url] and LinkedIn [url].” Slow down there, cowboy. I barely know you on Twitter…not quite ready to call you a friend or vouch for you on LinkedIn. A similar annoyance? “Thanks for the follow. Be sure to fan us on Facebook.” Yeah, get over yourself. “Thanks for the follow. I help people with social media/achieving their dreams/making cold calls.” I already followed you, stop selling me. “Thanks for the follow. Tweet with you soon/tweet you later.” That’s just lame. Having an auto-response AT ALL! The bottom line is Twitter is about conversation, not automation. Autoresponders are for vacations and email newsletter confirmations. Autoresponses on Twitter smack of slick web marketers and porn bots.

If you want to thank the people who follow you, send a personalized DM that shows that you at least checked them out. That’s the beginning of a beautiful relationship, 140 characters at a time.

Rich Brooks can be found on Twitter and if you follow him he promises not to auto DM you.