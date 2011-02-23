The Floating Dining Room Will Change the Way You Eat Fish

TakePart has already lamented how difficult it can be to find sustainable seafood when heading out for a nice meal on the town. It seems like diners who want to do the right thing by Mother Nature—and still enjoy great fish—need to haul along a binder full of charts and fact sheets to make sure they’re making the ethical selection.

One group of Vancouver seafood lovers wants you to be confident in your menu choices, even if you don’t have a doctorate in marine biology. That means taking the pressure off the diner, and putting it on the kitchen.

“I don’t want to have a binder with me when I go to dinner,” says Shannon Ronalds, co-founder of the nonprofit School of Fish Foundation. “If I could support the restaurants that had chefs doing the right thing, I could feel bliss in my ignorance.”

For Ronalds, the key to sustainable seafood dining lies in the training today’s chef’s get at culinary schools and food programs. His organization works to convince these programs to revamp their classes to emphasize sustainability and responsibility—since that is what the public wants.

Chefs have the potential to serve up to 3 million sustainable seafood dinners over the life of their careers, if only they know which alternatives to serve, and what to ask suppliers and merchants.

“In our idealized world, Seafood 101 would be ‘here’s how you filet a fish, and here’s the questions you can ask a supplier so you know about the sustainability of the fish.’ “